Imperial Stormtrooper Fails at Fort Worth Police Shooting Range

Last year they interviewed Darth Vader for a spot in the department, this year the Fort Worth Police Department try to help Stormtroopers with their aim.

The Fort Worth Police Department is accepting applications to join their "Force" (pun intended) until December 12th. Last year, Darth Vader answered the call to serve the public of Fort Worth, but came up short. This year, an Imperial Stormtrooper finds himself having issues with the firearm qualifications.