In-N-Out Temporarily Closed All Texas Locations Yesterday

In-N-Out is hoping to open today, but if the problem is not resolved they will not open.

According to one survey, Texans prefer In-N-Out to Whataburger. Well, every Texan was turned away yesterday from enjoying an In-N-Out Burger. A lot of people thought the locations were closing forever. Nope, just a quality control issue. Apparently, all of the Texas locations received a shipment of buns that are not up to the quality of the buns In-N-Out usually uses.

I give a lot of respect to In-N-Out for doing this. They could have served customers an inferior product that they normally wouldn't serve. They would rather close down than have you enjoy a substandard burger. The President of In-N-Out expects a fresh shipment of the proper buns to arrive overnight and all Texas locations will operate as normal on Tuesday.

Since we don't have an In-N-Out Burger in Wichita Falls this will not affect us. Still, pretty crazy to see every Texas location for any business shut down at the same time.