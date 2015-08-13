Incredible New Footage of Explosion at Chinese Port

Pictures and video from the explosion at a container port in the city of Tianjin quickly popped up online, with new footage still surfacing. CNN is reporting at least 50 confirmed dead, including a dozen firefighters. 500 people have been hospitalized, over 70 in critical condition, and dozens of firefighters still missing. The cause of the blast is still uncertain, but the second explosion was equivalent to the force of 21 metric tons of dynamite.