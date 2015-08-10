Indiana Man Charged in Fatal Crash On I-44 in Oklahoma

Officials in Cotton County have charged a man responsible for a fatal crash. Annegret Mondey, 70, of Gainesville, Georgia, and passenger Sherrie Sheppard, 70, of Clermont, Florida, were killed when a pickup truck driven by 45 year-old Jerry Cochran of Indiana struck them head on. Cochran was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-44 in Cotton County. Though all three were wearing seatbelts, the two elderly women were trapped in their burning car and died at the scene.

OHP officers told KSWO-TV 7 in Lawton that Cochran failed a field sobriety test and, the next day, had no memory of having driven into the wrong lanes of traffic. Cochran is reportedly jailed on a charge of vehicular manslaughter. His bond has been set at $100,000.