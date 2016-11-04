Indians Fan’s World Series Champs Tattoo Is a Huge Blunder

Here's a lesson in not putting the cart before the horse.

A supremely confident Cleveland Indians fan got this tattoo prior to Game 7 of the World Series, which, of course, they lost to the Chicago Cubs .

This guy wears his emotions on his sleeve, which means he ought to think about getting some teardrops because you just know he was devastated.

While you have to feel good for the Cubs and their fans, your heart goes out to the Indians fans, who continue to endure decades of heartache since last winning the World Series in 1948. But, look at the bright side: at least the Cavaliers are champs. That should take just a little sting out of the Indians' loss, right? Right ?!