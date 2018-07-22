UPDATE (7/23/18 9:00 a.m.): After searching since Saturday night, authorities say they have recovered the missing swimmer's body from Lake Iowa Park Monday morning. His identity is not being released at this time. The cause of the drowning is unknown as of now. His body will be sent to DFW for an autopsy.

Original Story:

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible drowning death of a man at Lake Iowa Park.

Early reports indicate a 36-year-old man was swimming near his boat when he disappeared in the water sometime after 8 pm. A woman and at least one child were reportedly in the boat and taken to shore.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Park Police Department, Wichita Falls Police Dive Team and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials were taking part of a search of the lake late Saturday night and into the day on Sunday.

Lake Iowa Park has a tragic history of late. In July 2017, a 31-year-old-man drowned at the lake and in June of 2017, a 7-year-old boy died days after nearly drowning at Lake Iowa Park.