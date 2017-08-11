Iowa Park Man Found Dead On North Scott Avenue in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in a wrecked truck behind a bar on North Scott Ave.

A city sanitation employee discovered a black Ford F250 truck behind the Shady Lady Saloon. Police say it appears the truck left the roadway, drove through a wooded area and crashed into a trash dumpster.

The deceased man has been identified as 27 year-old Christopher Ryan Smoak of Iowa Park. The exact cause of the accident and Smoak’s death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.