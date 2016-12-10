Iowa Park Officials Approve Site for New Bowling Alley

Iowa Park Planning and Zoning Commission has approved one man's plans to renovate a vacant Dollar General building into a new bowling alley for the city.

On Monday, the commission approved Creighton Berrett's proposal to convert a vacant Dollar General into a new alley for the city, also granting Berrett's request for an alcohol variance, which City Manager Jerry Flemming noted challenges and concerns with,

Iowa Park in general is a very family-oriented community. One of the issues with the bowling alley is that bowling alleys often serve beer and possibly liquor in a bar environment. How you manage adult recreation with underage recreation is always a challenge.