IRS Warns of Erroneous Refund Scam

Along with income tax season comes the rise in IRS scams.

The most recent scam involves criminals stealing client data from tax professionals and filing fraudulent tax returns. The scammers will then have the refund deposited in the taxpayers’ actual bank accounts.

After having the fraudulent refund deposited, thieves will use various tactics to attempt to reclaim the refund from taxpayers. The IRS cautions taxpayers that versions of the scam may continue to evolve.