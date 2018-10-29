Is a Haunted Car Wash to Blame for a Four Vehicle Accident in Texas Last Night?

Quick, get Scooby and the gang on this one. The Tale of the Haunted Texas Car Wash.

Last night in Houston, a four-vehicle accident occurred. The accident was pretty bad, one person was unable to escape their vehicle due to the damage. Police say a local car wash company could have been to blame. On Friday, they did a 'haunted car wash'.

It looks like they set up some of those inflatable Halloween characters around the car wash. The things that may have distracted the drivers were the smoke machine and strobe lights they also set up. I guess someone thought that was a real ghost they were seeing on Friday and may have led to their eyes going off the road. Remember, keep your eyes off the road and don't get distracted by Halloween inflatables.