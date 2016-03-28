Is Picking Bluebonnets Illegal In Texas?

This was one of the first statements made to me when I first moved to Texas last year.

"Yes, bluebonnets are beautiful but don't pick one from the ground! You'll get arrested!"

So when springtime rolled around, I oogled and took photos of the pretty state flower, but I made sure I was far enough away to ensure I was without a doubt leaving it unharmed.

It turns out, it's a myth.

Picking bluebonnets is not illegal. There is no law forbidding it and the Texas Department of Public Safety even has a guide on how to safely pick the springtime flower. While picking the flower is perfectly legal, you must be sure to leave the property you pulled it from unharmed - for instance, don't rip them out of the ground violently, destroying surrounding flowers and don't park your car on a bunch of them. Simple enough, I'd say.

Even though it's legal, it doesn't mean you won't get mean looks as you carry a fresh batch to your car. Texans are proud of their state and whatever comes out of it. Be respectful and responsible, and you shouldn't have a problem.

The widely known annual Bluebonnet Trails Festival is just around the corner in Ennis - the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas - so get your cameras and fingers ready for the weekend of April 15-17.