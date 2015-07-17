Earlier this week, the United States, Iran and five other world powers came to an agreement about Iran's nuclear program. One of the biggest critics of the agreement is Israel, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, discussed the issues that most concern Israel in an interview.

When asked about how this deal was received by leadership in Israel, the Ambassador was quite adamant about the opposition:

Our Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee met, and 30 of its 33 members said it is a bad deal that has hugely negative consequences for Israel's security... When the Israelis and Arabs are on the same page — that happens once a century — people should pay attention... This deal does not block Iran's path to the bomb. It paves Iran's path to the bomb... A good-faith effort to prevent one regime from getting nuclear weapons could lead to not only Iran getting nuclear weapons but to the nuclearization of the entire Middle East.

Israeli leadership and the Obama administration have had a tense relationship for years, and they continue to disagree on the effects the Iran nuclear deal will have on Israel.

