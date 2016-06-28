UPDATE 8:00 p.m. ET: The latest figures from Istanubul are : 31 people killed and 147 injured. No one has claimed responsibility yet, though ISIS remains a likely suspect.

Original story begins here:

Three suicide bombers set off explosions at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, killing dozens and injuring many more, as investigators examine the scene of the attacks.

At least one of the bombers first began firing a Kalashnikov rifle outside the airport. Police fired back, then the bombers approached the airport's security checkpoint and set off their explosives, according to the the Turkish justice minister, Bekir Bozdag.

Ataturk Airport is the 11th largest in the world, the third biggest in Europe. It is a major link between Asia and Europe, serving 60 million passengers in 2015.

The attack recalls the bombings at the Brussels international airport in March, which killed scores and injured hundreds. ISIS claimed responsibility for that incident, though no group has done so thus far in Istanbul.

This post will be updated as further information comes in.