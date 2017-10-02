Wichita Falls Police Searching For Woman Wanted on Theft Charges – Manhunt Monday

Crime Stoppers needs your help, it’s Manhunt Monday and Kristy Lynn Thomas is wanted by the Wichita Falls Police Department for theft under $2500 two previous convictions.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (940)322-9888 if you have any information on where she might be. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the fugitive, you can earn a reward up to $500.