From February 19 to March 26, 1945, 70,000 + U.S. Marines battled nearly 20,000 Japanese troops on the volcanic island of Iwo Jima. More than 26,000 American's lost their lives in the month-long battle.

27 Marines and Navy personnel were awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroism during that battle, 14 of those posthumously. One of the recipients and survivor of that battle is Herschel 'Woody' Williams. Williams has traveled to Wichita Falls for many years for the annual 'Iwo Jima Survivors Reunion'.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Williams found himself on a different field, tossing out the coin for Super Bowl LII.