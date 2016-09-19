Sunday evening (Sept. 18) in Lubbock, a motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a pickup truck .

According to Lubbock Police, 49-year-old James Albert Pritchard (pictured) was behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 involved in accident that killed 50-year-old Sammy Castaneda at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office/Leah Edwards via Facebook

Pritchard was charged with Manslaughter in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

Last month, Pritchard was photographed by a KFYO listener in the Market Street parking lot at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue after allegedly harassing women and teenagers.

According to the woman who witnessed the incident, the man had cursed and threatened a woman who was attempting to help a teenage driver whose vehicle had broken down in the parking lot. He had also reportedly screamed obscenities at the teen driver and others helping move the vehicle.

Commenters on the below Facebook post from August were outraged at the alleged incident.

The person who made the post on Facebook in August about Pritchard followed it up with another post Sunday night in the hours after the deadly accident.

No word on if Pritchard has any prior offenses on record prior to his arrest on September 18.