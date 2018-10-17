For the Whataburger fan in your family, there's a new piece for the collection. Now there are James Avery Whataburger drink cup pendants, and Texas shaped pendants, too.

I love me some Whataburger all the time. It's probably my favorite fast food burger joint in town. But if you love them even more than me, now you can share that love with everybody.

Grab a Whataburger-branded Texas pendant, or one that looks like a Whataburger drink cup complete with straw, at this link, and stuff the burger fan in your life's Christmas stocking.