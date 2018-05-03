James Avery, Founder of Christian Jewelry Chain, Passes Away at 96

James Avery, the founder of James Avery Craftsman, passed away on April 30th, 2018 at 96 years of age.

The Texas native founded what is possibly the most successful primarily Christian-themed jewelry chain in the world. His dream began in his mother-in-law's garage with about $250.

There are now 270 James Avery locations throughout Texas, Colorado, Georgia and many other states. The first retail location was in Kerrville, Texas.

It's the uncatalogued, however, that seem to have a ubiquitous presence in Southern homes. Who among us hasn't thumbed through the unique and original designs of rings, charm bracelets, and necklaces?