James Cavender, Founder of Cavender’s, Dies at Age 87

The hat, the boots, the western wear. That's what comes to mind when talking about Cavender's. The store is legendary, born in East Texas, and we've learned that it's founder has passed away.

KLTV reports that patriarch James Cavender died Tuesday morning after being in and out of the hospital from time to time. Cavender's Chief Financial Officer, Jim Thompson, confirmed it to KLTV, saying it was a surprise and somewhat unexpected.

James opened his first business, a burger restaurant, in 1957 in Pittsburg, Texas and it was a hit. Eight years later, he took another chance and opened his first clothing store in the same town.