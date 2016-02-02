It may be 2016, but one thing does will not change with the times: news bloopers are still going to happen.

Yes, the best TV news bloopers for January are here and this freshly-baked batch of botchness is as good as ever and a warning to the year's remaining months to bring their A-game when it comes to screwing up on live TV.

The weather was a big theme, along with the usual parade of memorable interviews (including one very long one from Australia that is pretty darned entertaining) with people who may have been wise not to agree to go on camera.

From the reporter dealing with a snot problem to the chilled out gunshot victim to the troll who took over a TV station during a blizzard to the kid desperate for hand lotion , it's all here in one enjoyable package that will convince you that you need to watch more news.