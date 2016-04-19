Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle has gone under the microscope again.

Texts sent by Fogle seeking sex have been released in court as part of his efforts to appeal his 15-year sentence for child pornography and having sex with minors.

The Indianapolis Star printed some of the texts, which show the lengths he was willing to go for sex. A sampling of them include:

"I'll pay you big for a 14- or 15-year-old." "Did you find me some young girls or boys?" If they can [prove the kids' ages] and you get me 16 or below, I'll give you 400 at least."

According to the New York Daily News , Fogle was asked why he was interested in girls, to which he wrote, "Cause it’s what I crave!” before saying he'd pay $300 for both the girl and the adult who connected them.

Despite the crimes for which he's been convicted, Fogle's lawyers say , "Even in the (judge's) view, Fogle will not likely reoffend after receiving treatment for 120 months. The question is then: Why sentence him to more than five years beyond that?"

Fogle has remained in the public eye since his incarceration. He found himself in the headlines just last month after word leaked he had been beaten in prison by another inmate.