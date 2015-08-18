Jared From Subway to Plead Guilty to Child Pornography Charges
Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle will plead guilty to child pornography charges, reports Fox 59 in Indianapolis.
He is expected to accept a plea deal, although it's not clear what that deal will be or if he'll serve jail time. Fogle may appear in a federal court as soon as Wednesday.
A lawyer for the 37-year-old Fogle had no comment on the matter.
This development comes a little more than a month after federal agents raided Fogle's Indiana home as part of a child pornography investigation. In the wake of that raid, Subway suspended Fogle.
