Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle will plead guilty to child pornography charges , reports Fox 59 in Indianapolis.

He is expected to accept a plea deal , although it's not clear what that deal will be or if he'll serve jail time. Fogle may appear in a federal court as soon as Wednesday.

A lawyer for the 37-year-old Fogle had no comment on the matter.

This development comes a little more than a month after federal agents raided Fogle's Indiana home as part of a child pornography investigation. In the wake of that raid, Subway suspended Fogle.

You can see Fogle in better times in one of Subway's first commercials with him, below: