Jason Garrett is the Betting Favorite for Coach Most Likely to Get Fired During the Season

Doesn't seem like a bad bet.

You're probably not shocked by this, but it looks like a lot of people want Jason Garrett to be fired. Especially after he made the call to punt on 4th and 1, in overtime while on the Texan's 41-yard line. The Cowboys are off to a rough start, but maybe what saves Garrett is everybody is off to a rough start in the NFC East.

Cowboys have the same record as the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. The Redskins are leading the division because they had an early bye week and have the same amount of wins as the Cowboys. This still isn't stopping oddsmakers for thinking Garrett will not be fired before the end of the season.

Garrett’s odds are +350 at BetDSI , which means a $100 bet on Garrett being the first coach fired would pay off at $350 if Garrett does get fired before any other coach, and before the end of the regular season.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter is viewed as the second-most likely coach to get fired, at +500 odds. Texans coach Bill O’Brien and Broncos coach Vance Joseph are at +750, while Browns coach Hue Jackson is at +1000. The odds that no coach will be fired during the season are +400.

Getty Images

Cowboys have a tough opponent next week against Jacksonville. Then Washington, Tennessee, and Philadelphia. I think Garrett needs at least two wins in the next month or I don't see him surviving the rest of the season. I think Kris Richard should be named the interim coach, he is currently the DB coach and is taking over a lot of the defensive play calls. Mark my words, he will be an NFL head coach within five years somewhere else if Dallas doesn't make him one.