They say it's good to stretch a dollar. Well, this guy stretched it to the unlikeliest of victories.

Fresh off the end of the Austin Rogers phenomenon , Jeopardy! played host to another odd moment when Manny Abell improbably won Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy! with a total of $1.

The clue in Final Jeopardy came in Asian Geography. What was it? "It's the only country that borders both the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf."

Manny came into the round with $1,000 and wagered $999. He got the answer wrong, leaving him with a buck.

Fortune (or -- at one dollar -- a lack of it) was on his side, though. That's because the other contestants came into Final Jeopardy tied at $12,300 and bet everything they had. They got the answer wrong, leaving Manny, who was the returning champ, the winner.

Congrats to Manny. Let's hope he doesn't spend all the money in one place.

The $1 payday has only happened one other time in Jeopardy! history, so the show commemorated the event.