Jersey Mike’s Wichita Falls Donating All Proceeds Today to Charity

Jersey Mikes is doing their annual month of giving and today is their big donation day.

Jersey Mikes throughout the country will be donating all the money from sales to charity today. Last year they made 5.5 million for charities throughout the country. Jersey Mikes has over 1,300 locations, including one right here in Wichita Falls. Now during the month of giving, people are encouraged to come in and donate to that store's cause.

Today is the day of giving, where Jersey Mikes sales will be going to that store's charity of choice. For Wichita Falls, it is Make a Wish North Texas .“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – will help support neighborhood needs,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

So go hit them up for lunch or dinner today to help out an amazing cause. Jersey Mike's Wichita Falls is located in Faith Village at 3801 Call Field Road.