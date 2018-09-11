Jet Crashes at Sheppard Air Force Base, Pilot Names Released

Officials at Sheppard Air Force Base have confirmed that a T-38C Talon has crashed. The crash occurred at about 10:20 am Tuesday. The aircraft is assigned to the 80 th Flight Training Wing.

The crash reportedly occurred on the base near the runway. The aircract reportedly "departed the runway" before takeoff. Both pilots ejected.

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Charles T. Walet was transported to the United Regional Hosptial as a precaution and is in stable condition. German Air Force pilot Maj. Christian C. Hartmann was treated for minor injuries at the Sheppard AFB Clinic.

"We are grateful both aircrew members are safe, and for the outstanding response from our fire, security and medical personnel. We also greatly appreciate the many expressions of support from leaders and members in our local community," said Col. Lendy Renegar, 80th Flying Training Wing vice commander.

The crash is currently under investigation.