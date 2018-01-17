We met Sophia Campa-Peters last week, and her prayer request has deeply touched us. It's incredible to see her request growing and reaching more people.

Representative Jodey Arrington spoke a heartfelt message on Sophia's behalf from the floor of the House of Representatives this week, asking for prayers for the brave 9-year-old girl.

"She may be a little girl, little in stature, but there's nothing small about Sophia's heart and her courage," Rep. Arrington said. "She has suffered for the last three years with a rare disease that has caused her to have multiple strokes. She's now facing the biggest challenge in her journey, major brain surgery."

Rep. Arrington commended Sophia's courageousness in the face of adversity and urged all people to pray for her on Jan. 24, 2018.

"She requested that I help her rally the world to pray on January 24th, that while she's having that surgery, at Boston Children's Hospital, that we would encourage people and implore people to pray for her," he said.

"What a testament. What a testament to her faith in God and the power of prayer. What a testament of someone who in the face of trial and tribulation would choose hope, would choose to believe, would choose to dream that her best days are ahead of her," he said.

What a tremendous blessing it is to see Sophia's dream for the whole world to pray for her on Jan. 24, 2018 coming true.

Sophia's story has reached Congress. Now all we need is for it to reach The White House.