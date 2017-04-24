It doesn’t happen often, but every once in a while a bit of Texas music royalty passes through Wichita Falls and that’s exactly what will happen when Joe Ely makes a stop at The Forum on Speedway this Friday night.

His career has generated more than two dozen albums, countless hit singles and the power Texas trio, the Flatlanders with Jimmy Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock. His songs have been recorded by countless other artists and even been used in feature films like Robert Redford’s The Horse Whisperer and the ‘80s cult classic Roadie.