Texas Music Royalty Joe Ely to Play in Wichita Falls This Weekend
It doesn’t happen often, but every once in a while a bit of Texas music royalty passes through Wichita Falls and that’s exactly what will happen when Joe Ely makes a stop at The Forum on Speedway this Friday night.
His career has generated more than two dozen albums, countless hit singles and the power Texas trio, the Flatlanders with Jimmy Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock. His songs have been recorded by countless other artists and even been used in feature films like Robert Redford’s The Horse Whisperer and the ‘80s cult classic Roadie.
Joe Ely will be performing a solo acoustic show at The Forum on Speedway this Friday evening, April 28th. The doors open at 6:15 and the show starts at 7:00. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Make sure you bring enough money to load up on CDs afterward!