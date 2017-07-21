Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Arizona Senator John McCain has brain cancer, according to a release from his office.

Doctors found a tumor after McCain, 80, had a blood clot removed last week. The tumor is a glioblastoma, which is "one of the most common but also one of the most malignant brain tumors," reports the New York Times. "It can be treated with chemotherapy and radiation, but medical experts said it almost always grows back."

"Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate," says his office.

Talk about McCain's health had popped up last month when he rambled during James Comey's Senate hearing.