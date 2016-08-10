ESPN Personality John Saunders Dead at 61

John Saunders, a veteran on-air personality with ESPN, has passed away . He was 61.

It's unclear how he died .

A Canadian native, Saunders worked in a variety of roles for the cable network, covering college football, basketball, baseball and hockey, as well as hosting the ESPN's flagship program, SportsCenter . He also served as host of the Sunday morning show, The Sports Reporters .

"John was an extraordinary talent and his friendly, informative style has been a warm welcome to sports fans for decades," said ESPN President John Skipper. "He was one of the most significant and influential members of the ESPN family, as a colleague and mentor, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Saunders, who was with ESPN since 1986, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

His death hit the sports world hard, as evidenced by the tributes pouring in on social media.