Josh Duggar Had Paid Account on Adultery Website [UPDATE!]
UPDATE: After the release of leaked information from the adultery website Ashley Madison that named Josh Duggar as a paid user, Josh has issued a statement admitting to infidelity.
On the family's website, Josh and Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, have issued statements about the revelation of Josh's membership to an adultery website,
Statement from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar:
Please see the statement below from our son Josh regarding recent media stories about him. When we learned of this late last night our hearts were broken. As we continue to place our trust in God we ask for your prayers for Josh, Anna, our grandchildren and our entire family.
Statement from Josh Duggar:
I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have been unfaithful to my wife.
I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.
I have brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions.
The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country I was hiding my own personal failures.
As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences. I deeply regret all the hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example.
I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.
Josh Duggar
ORIGINAL POST:
Infamous adultery website Ashley Madison is the latest victim of internet hackers, resulting the personal information of their users being made public, including Josh Duggar.
Among the released information from the Ashley Madison hack is $986.76 paid for two accounts on the website from February 2013 to May 2015. The credit card used to pay for the account belongs to a Joshua J. Duggar with a billing address for the first account that matches the Duggar family grandmother's home in Fayetteville, Arkansas that was featured on the now-cancelled show. The billing address for the second account matches Josh's home in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The run of the two accounts overlap by a single month in mid-2014, and with the second account a $250 money-back "affair guarantee" was purchased.
Josh's alleged Ashley Madison account listed the following as affair interests,
“Conventional Sex,” Experimenting with Sex Toys,” One-Night Stands,” “Open to Experimentation,” “Gentleness,” “Good With Your Hands,” Sensual Massage,” “Extended Foreplay/Teasing,” “Bubble Bath for 2,” “Likes to Give Oral Sex,” “Likes to Receive Oral Sex,” “Someone I Can Teach,” “Someone Who Can Teach Me,” “Kissing,” “Cuddling & Hugging,” “Sharing Fantasies,” “Sex Talk.”
And for turn ons,
“A Professional/Well Groomed,” “Stylish/Classy,” “Casual Jeans/T-shirt Type,” “Muscular/Fit Body,” ”Petite Figure,” “Tall Height,” “Short Height,” “Long Hair,””Short Hair,” “Girl Next Door,” “Naughty Girl,” “Sense of Humor,” “Imagination,” “Creative and Adventurous,” “Relaxed and Easy Going,” “Aggressive/Take Charge Nature,” “Confidence,” “Discretion/Secrecy,” “A Good Listener,” “Good Personal Hygiene,” “Average Sex Drive,” “High Sex Drive,” “Dislikes Routine,” “Has a Secret Love Nest,” “Disease Free,” “Drug Free,” and “Natural Breasts.”
While allegedly seeking an extra-marital affair online, Josh was the executive director of the Family Research Council, a lobbying group with the intent to "champion marriage and family as the foundation of civilization, the seedbed of virtue, and the wellspring of society."
via Gawker