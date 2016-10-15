Judge Rips Off Robe to Subdue Irritated Man He Just Jailed

This judge has taken the law into his own hands.

John McBain, a circuit judge in Michigan's Jackson County, tossed his robe aside and helped tackle a man who he had thrown in jail for violating an order of personal protection .

Judge McBain yelled "Tase his ass right now" as he moved toward the officer. The incident took place in December, but the video has only recently surfaced.

McBain's action was the culmination of a tense courtroom showdown in which Jacob Larson continued to defend himself for stalking a woman who he had already been told to avoid. Larson was initially sentenced to three days in jail, but his constant back talk wound up resulting in 93 days behind bars.

The chief circuit judge for the county defended McBain, noting, "A judge has the power to take whatever action is necessary to maintain order in the courtroom."

Larson, who claims McBain knows the woman in question, has since been charged with stalking after he again violated the order of the summer.