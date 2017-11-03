If you don't have anything nice to say, don't text.

A judge in Maui, Hawaii has ordered a man who violated a protection order brought on by his ex-girlfriend to write 144 nice things about her -- one for each of the 144 "nasty" texts he sent her.

Daren Young, 30, is the bitter fella who'd better get his brain cranking when it comes to pointing out all the good qualities about his former flame. And we assume "she lives in a nice climate" doesn't count.

"For every nasty thing you said about her, you're going to say a nice thing," Judge Rhodna Loo said. "No repeating words."

The order of protection was handed down back in February, at which time Young was told not to contact her. However, in April he went on a spree by texting her 144 times in a three-hour stretch, putting their cell phone providers to work in the process.

"I don't know whether I should cut off your fingers or take away your phone to get you to stop texting," the judge told Young. "You probably shouldn't get a phone, period. I hope she changed her number."

Young was also placed on two years of probation, fined $2,400, sentenced to 200 hours of community service and received credit for serving 157 days in the slammer. Clearly, this guy is a winner.

But you gotta feel somewhat badly for him, right? Finding one nice thing to say after an ugly breakup is a challenge -- finding 144 could be as tough as finding a snowflake on the Road to Hana.