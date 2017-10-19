Preseason practices are now underway for basketball teams in the Big 12 Conference, and the Kansas Jayhawks are once again this year's preseason pick to win the Men's Basketball regular season championship.

If Kansas goes the distance it would be their 14th consecutive regular season conference championship. According to the Big 12, the Jayhawks received all nine possible first-place votes as coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

Just like last season, Texas Tech has been picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 Conference. Last season, the Red Raiders were tied for seventh in the conference, with TCU, with a 6-12 record.

2017-18 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Points

Kansas (9)* 81 West Virginia (1) 71 TCU 64 Texas 49 Baylor 47 Oklahoma 43 Texas Tech 36 Kansas State 27 Iowa State 22 Oklahoma State 10

* - Unanimous Selection