Kansas Picked Once Again to Win Big 12 Men’s Basketball Conference Title

John Weast, Getty Images

Preseason practices are now underway for basketball teams in the Big 12 Conference, and the Kansas Jayhawks are once again this year's preseason pick to win the Men's Basketball regular season championship.

If Kansas goes the distance it would be their 14th consecutive regular season conference championship. According to the Big 12, the Jayhawks received all nine possible first-place votes as coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

Just like last season, Texas Tech has been picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 Conference. Last season, the Red Raiders were tied for seventh in the conference, with TCU, with a 6-12 record.

2017-18 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Points

  1. Kansas (9)*                     81
  2. West Virginia (1)             71
  3. TCU                                64
  4. Texas                              49
  5. Baylor                             47
  6. Oklahoma                       43
  7. Texas Tech                      36
  8. Kansas State                   27
  9. Iowa State                       22
  10. Oklahoma State              10

* - Unanimous Selection

Nine points were awarded for first place, eight for second, etc. Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

 

