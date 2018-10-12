Kanye West Gave President Trump a Make America Great Hat (Minus ‘Again’)

Donald Trump met with rapper Kanye West at the White House on Thursday (October 11). The goal of the meeting was reportedly to discuss criminal justice reform, although Kanye appears to have gotten a bit off topic. He apparently gave a 10-minute long speech in the Oval Office, parts of which were recorded and posted to social media.

"When I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman," Kanye says in the above clip. He also explains that while "I love Hillary ... the campaign 'I'm With Her' just didn't make me feel as a guy that didn't get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son."

According to TMZ, after the media left, Kanye gave Trump a Make America Great Again hat , minus the "Again."

"Kanye tells us it's an acknowledgment America needs work," TMZ reports. "It also seems to do away with the concept Obama screwed up the country — although it's unclear if Trump agrees with that sentiment. Ye says he lobbied Trump during lunch on prison reform, manufacturing and other issues toward that end."

Kanye brought hats for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, too. Her hat reads "Make Earth Great Again," and his says "Travel Space Again," according to TMZ. Kanye also reportedly gifted Trump a pair of size 12 Yeezys and showed the president his idea for a new Air Force 1, which he called "iPlane 1."

Kanye deleted all of his social media accounts on Saturday, October 6, after his recent tweets in support of Trump and about abolishing the 13th amendment — the one that ended slavery.