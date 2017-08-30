Kathy Griffin Takes Back Apology For Controversial Trump Photo

WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 02: A representative from Gateway Pundit speaks at a press conference held by Kathy Griffin and her attorney Lisa Bloom at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California. Griffin is holding the press conference after a controversial photoshoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump and to address alleged bullying by the Trump family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin is taking back her apology for a photo in which she held up a fake severed head of President Donald Trump.

In interviews with a pair of Australian TV shows, Griffin said that criticism of the photo was in her words "ridiculous," especially in light of Trump administration actions.

The comedian also criticized Trump's pardon of former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio and the president's call for a ban on military service by transgender people.

Griffin spoke to Australian TV hosts this week to promote her upcoming international comedy tour.

