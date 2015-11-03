Keep Texas Beautiful Issues 12th Commemorative Christmas Ornament
Keep Texas Beautiful, the statewide environmental and community organization and affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, has issued their 12th edition commemorative Christmas ornament.
Keep Texas Beautiful's ornament is 24-karat gold plated and showcases the Texas Gulf Coast region. According to the group:
Texas has more than 300 miles of coastland and some of the best beaches in the nation. From the Texas-Louisiana border to South Padre Island, whether you’re hoisting a sail, casting a line or just taking in the gorgeous nature Texas has to offer, the hard work by Keep Texas Beautiful volunteers can be seen anywhere along the coastline.
When you purchase a Keep Texas Beautiful Christmas ornament, you are helping to fund numerous local and statewide programs focusing on litter prevention, beautification, and waste reduction.
The ornament costs $19.
