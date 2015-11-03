Keep Texas Beautiful , the statewide environmental and community organization and affiliate of Keep America Beautiful , has issued their 12th edition commemorative Christmas ornament.

Keep Texas Beautiful's ornament is 24-karat gold plated and showcases the Texas Gulf Coast region. According to the group:

Texas has more than 300 miles of coastland and some of the best beaches in the nation. From the Texas-Louisiana border to South Padre Island, whether you’re hoisting a sail, casting a line or just taking in the gorgeous nature Texas has to offer, the hard work by Keep Texas Beautiful volunteers can be seen anywhere along the coastline.

When you purchase a Keep Texas Beautiful Christmas ornament , you are helping to fund numerous local and statewide programs focusing on litter prevention, beautification, and waste reduction.

The ornament costs $19.