Iowa Park Pizza Place Donating 100 Percent of ALL Tuesday Sales to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ken's Pizza in Iowa Park will be donating 100 percent of their sales Tuesday to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The pizza shop posted to Facebook saying that on Tuesday, August 29 all of their sales from the day will be donated to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

A pizza buffet will be served for lunch and dinner.

Ken's Pizza is located at 902 W. Highway Street in Iowa Park and their hours are 11am to 10pm.