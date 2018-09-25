Fort Worth Police say a Walmart loss prevention officer managed to stop a possible kidnapping from happening at the store on 2900 Renaissance Drive Monday night.

Police were reportedly notified of the incident around 6:00 p.m after the Walmart employee confronted a man and a woman who were seen trying to snatch a 4-year-old child from a shopping cart.

The couple quickly left the store and drove off in a red SUV, according to reports. The suspects have not yet been identified.

Having your child taken away is every parent's nightmare, thankfully, someone was there watching out for this kid that day.