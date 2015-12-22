Deciding whether a kid has been naughty or nice is one of the most Christmas-y things you can do during the holidays.

It's up there with how long before you slam the door on carolers' faces because it's so cold outside and exactly what kind of kiss do you give that woman from accounting you like when you wind up under the mistletoe with her at the office holiday party.

Well, in this video little kids have to answer questions from Saint Nick himself about whether they were naughty or nice while strapped to a lie detector. It's all in good fun, but, even as they sit on the hot seat with Father Christmas himself answering some outlandish queries ("Would you rather your parents stay married or get divorced and have two Christmases?" comes to mind), you can clearly see how much these children want the perfect gift.