The question 'will Kliff Kingsbury return in 2018?' has already been answered.

Late Friday night after Texas Tech's 27-23 win over the Texas Longhorns , Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt announced that Coach Kingsbury will return to the Red Raiders in 2018.

VIDEO: Kirby Hocutt discussing decision to have Kliff Kingsbury return next season. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/R8FxZo78vA — David Collier (@CollieronTV) November 25, 2017

In announcing Kingsbury's return for next season, Hocutt was also very complimentary of the improvements defensive coordinator David Gibbs made for the Texas Tech defense during the 2016 season. With Saturday's win against the Longhorns, the Red Raiders finished the 2016 regular season with a (6-6, 3-6) record. Texas Tech is the eighth Big 12 Conference team to become eligible for a bowl game.



VIDEO: Kirby Hocutt discussing decision to have Kliff Kingsbury return next season. (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/oeZES16AWK — David Collier (@CollieronTV) November 25, 2017

The Big 12 Conference is guaranteed at least seven post-season bids :

College Football Playoff (Semi-Final Game or NY6 Bowl)

Valero Alamo

Camping World

AdvoCare V100 Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Cactus

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas

Information about Texas Tech participating in a bowl game is expected to be announced with the next 10 days, after the Big 12 Championship Game is played on Saturday, December 2, in Arlington.