Kirby Hocutt Announces Kliff Kingsbury Will Return in 2018
The question 'will Kliff Kingsbury return in 2018?' has already been answered.
Late Friday night after Texas Tech's 27-23 win over the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt announced that Coach Kingsbury will return to the Red Raiders in 2018.
VIDEO: Kirby Hocutt discussing decision to have Kliff Kingsbury return next season. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/R8FxZo78vA
— David Collier (@CollieronTV) November 25, 2017
In announcing Kingsbury's return for next season, Hocutt was also very complimentary of the improvements defensive coordinator David Gibbs made for the Texas Tech defense during the 2016 season. With Saturday's win against the Longhorns, the Red Raiders finished the 2016 regular season with a (6-6, 3-6) record. Texas Tech is the eighth Big 12 Conference team to become eligible for a bowl game.
VIDEO: Kirby Hocutt discussing decision to have Kliff Kingsbury return next season. (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/oeZES16AWK — David Collier (@CollieronTV) November 25, 2017
The Big 12 Conference is guaranteed at least seven post-season bids:
College Football Playoff (Semi-Final Game or NY6 Bowl)
Valero Alamo
Camping World
AdvoCare V100 Texas
AutoZone Liberty
Cactus
Zaxby's Heart of Dallas
Information about Texas Tech participating in a bowl game is expected to be announced with the next 10 days, after the Big 12 Championship Game is played on Saturday, December 2, in Arlington.
- BONUS
Man Kicks Field Goal at TTU Game & Wins Las Vegas Trip
- MORE
Texas Tech Has Longest Drive of 2017 in FBS