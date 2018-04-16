Lack of Support for Local Events, Improving Schools First and More: The Voice of Wichita Falls

There's nothing to do in Wichita Falls? Oh, that's so not true. But, we, the consumers, have to support concerts, events and more with our dollars. Buy tickets and put your butts in the seats; that's the formula.

And the bond issues discussions are getting quite heated on social media. Many are now arguing we should build new high schools first. Henry Florsheim and I get into these issues and more on the latest Voice of Wichita Falls in the video above.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall.

New episodes of The Voice of Wichita Falls air on the following Townsquare Media radio stations:

NewsTalk 1290 (KWFS-AM) : Saturdays 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm

106.3 The Buzz (KBZS): Sundays 8:00 am to 8:30 am

92.9 NIN (KNIN): Sundays 10:00 am to 10:30 am

102.3 The Bull (KWFS-FM): Sundays 11:00 am to 11:30 am