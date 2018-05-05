Lady Antebellum Following National Anthem Flub: ‘We’re Human Too, Y’all’

Lady Antebellum were tasked with performing the National Anthem prior to Game 5 of the Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Saturday night (May 5) ... only it didn't quite go smoothly. Charles Kelley flubbed a line during their performance, causing the band to offer their apologies on social media shortly after they got off the ice.

"Welp. We're human too y'all," Lady A posted on Instagram on Saturday night. The photo features Kelley with his head in his hands as Hillary Scott tries to console him and Dave Haywood offers a "Whoops!" look to the camera. "We're still rooting for ya Preds!!!" the trio adds.

On his own Twitter account, Kelley offered an apology as well: "Sang the anthem a thousand times, sorry for messing up one of the lines," he writes. "Prob won’t sleep tonight now."

Thus far in the Predators vs. Jets series, Dierks Bentley and Del McCoury and Carrie Underwood have performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Nashville's home games. The best-of-seven second-round series was tied at two games apiece headed into Game 5; the Jets won Game 1 and Game 3, while the Preds took Game 2 and Game 4. Game 6 will occur in Winnipeg on May 7, and Game 7, if necessary, will happen back in Nashville on May 10.

Nashville defeated the Colorado Avalanche four games to two in their first-round playoffs matchup. Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and Maren Morris sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the team's three home games during that series.