Of all the things you can do with a gorgeous sports car, this seems one of the riskiest.

A driver of a $200,000 Lamborghini Gallardo decided to plow his pristine vehicle through a flooded street in San Diego.

Now, there are a few ways to look at this. The first is, "Wow, that's an amazing piece of machinery. It's impressive it can do that. It's basically like owning a car and submarine all in one."

The other is, "Are you insane? You're taking a massively expensive display of precision and beauty and just plowing it through the deep, dirty water like you're diving into a Shoney's buffet."

Whatever your point of view, it appears as if the Lamborghini emerges from the water unscathed, although we'd love to know if the next time the driver got in the car all the lights went on, the floor mats were still soaked and the ignition wouldn't start.