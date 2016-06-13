Late Night Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

A late night traffic stop on Central Freeway turns into a drug arrest. Wichita Falls Police stopped 55 year-old Denise Gail Scruggs of Burkburnett in the 1200 block of Central Freeway for expired registration. During a search of the vehicle officers found a glass pipe and crack cocaine. Scruggs was arrested and charged with possession of drugs. She remained in the Wichita County Jail Monday afternoon on a bonds totaling $2,000