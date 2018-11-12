Lawton Named the City in Oklahoma With the Most Veterans
Just wanted to thank everyone who has served in the military on this most important of days. Looks like a lot of veterans are living just north of us in Wichita Falls.
A pretty interesting survey I just found on Veteran's Day. Telling you what city in your state currently has the most veterans living in it. Looks like Lawton is the big winner for Oklahoma. Stacker went all out with their research. They actually tell you how many veterans are living in Lawton and they actually break it down by what wars they served in.
Estimated total veterans: 12,146 (18.8% of civilian population)
Gulf War II (Sep '01 or later): 5,062
Gulf War I (Aug '90 - Aug '01): 4,107
Vietnam War: 3,520
Korean War: 721
World War II: 301
If you're curious as to what it was for Texas, that would be Killeen. Their numbers are below.
Estimated total veterans: 25,544 (29.4% of civilian population)
Gulf War II (Sep '01 or later): 15,872
Gulf War I (Aug '90 - Aug '01): 11,495
Vietnam War: 3,710
Korean War: 371
World War II: 236
Once again, thank you to everyone that has served in any branch of the military. We're forever thankful for each and every one of you. Hope you have an amazing day and a great rest of 2018.
