Lawton Woman Suing President Trump for Millions Of Dollars

A Lawton woman claims Donald Trump is violating several of her constitutional rights that every U.S. citizen is entitled to.

Donna Traylor has filed an official civil lawsuit at the Comanche County Courthouse against President Trump. She claims the President has violated her 5th and 14th amendment rights. She claims the president also violated her rights to religious freedom and denied basic rights to medical care.

Let's start with the Fifth Amendment. The Fifth Amendment creates a number of rights relevant to both criminal and civil legal proceedings. In criminal cases, the Fifth Amendment guarantees the right to a grand jury, forbids “double jeopardy,” and protects against self-incrimination. It also requires that “due process of law” be part of any proceeding that denies a citizen “life, liberty or property” and requires the government to compensate citizens when it takes private property for public use.

Court documents show that Traylor believes her due process rights were violated. She continues in the filing by stating it “guarantees that I receive proper notice, an opportunity to be heard, and a decision by a neutral decision-maker before my earned benefits are taken away.”

Next up the Fourteenth Amendment. The Fourteenth Amendment addresses many aspects of citizenship and the rights of citizens. The most commonly used -- and frequently litigated -- phrase in the amendment is "equal protection of the laws".

No other specifics to Traylor's amendment rights being violated were in the court filing. Basically, the Fourteenth Amendment states that if you're born here, you're entitled to the same rights as all United States citizens. This has been used in several important Supreme Court cases like Brown Versus the Board of Education.

Traylor also claims President Trump violated her rights through numerous Executive Orders and “policies which conceal the torturous acts of the U.S. army leaders.” Court documents said President Trump’s attorneys are supposed to respond to the lawsuit within 20 days. Traylor plans to represent herself in court.

She is seeking ten million dollars in damages.