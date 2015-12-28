Check Out This Lifehack For Leftover Boxes From Christmas
Christmas is over, and now you've got all these boxes and leftover wrapping paper just sitting around. Sure, you could just throw it away, or you could re-purpose it into something fun.
Check out this #Lifehack from DaveHax and see this easy way to turn that trash into a cool new foosball game.
It's a pretty easy hack, and probably not something you will do multiple times, but you can at least keep one extra box out of the trash and get a fun little game out of it at the same time.