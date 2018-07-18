Let’s Clean Up Downtown Wichita Falls This Saturday Morning

Yeah, we know it’s toasty outside, but downtown Wichita Falls needs your help. The Downtown Wichita Falls Development group is coordinating a Let’s Clean Up Downtown event this Saturday morning (07.21.18). The work will be done from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., before it gets really hot.

All you have to do to be a part of the improvement and growth of downtown Wichita Falls is put on some closed toed shoes, pull on your favorite pair of work gloves, grab a rake or a broom and meet everyone else at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at 8th and Ohio. Oh, some cold water and a dab or two of sunscreen might also be a good idea.

Photo Courtesy Downtown Wichita Falls Development / Facebook