Being in the wrong place at the wrong time actually turned out to be the right place at the right time.

Check out this unbelievable video of a woman walking down the street who was spared injury or possibly even death when a car that had just hit another vehicle smashed into a light pole right in front of her. If that light pole hadn't been there, the woman could've been a casualty.

The incident took place in Kalisz, Poland.

The woman falls down to the ground and quickly springs back up as the car remains plowed into the post that proved to be a lifesaver. She even manages to take a few steps -- a remarkable feat, considering the fate that nearly awaited her.